GOP official: Kan. congressional candidate to be sent packing to ‘reservation’

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Fellow Republicans are condemning a local GOP official’s social media attack that says a Native American congressional candidate in Kansas would be “sent back packing to the reservation.”

In the same Facebook message, Republican precinct committee member Michael Kalny of suburban Kansas City also called Democratic candidate Sharice Davids a “radical socialist kick boxing lesbian Indian.” He sent the message Monday to the president of a local Democratic women’s group.

Davids is an LGBT lawyer and member of the Wisconsin-based Ho-Chunk Nation running against Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder. She also has fought mixed martial arts bouts.

Yoder’s spokesman and Kansas GOP Executive Director Jim Joice repudiated Kalny’s remarks. Kalny did not return a telephone message Wednesday seeking comment.

ENDORSEMENT ALERT: We are proud to announce that @JoeBiden has endorsed our campaign for Congress! We share a commitment to service & a strong desire to expand the opportunities available to everyone. I look forward to working w/ him to create a better future for #KS03. pic.twitter.com/iOObQciCdf — Sharice Davids (@sharicedavids) October 9, 2018

It wasn’t clear whether the GOP will sanction Kalny. Precinct committee members are elected in the GOP primary.