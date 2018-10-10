Fire Prevention Week activities underway in Great Bend schools

The Great Bend Fire Department is busy this week with Fire Prevention Week activities at Great Bend elementary schools. According to Captain Mike Reifschneider, Fire Prevention Week activities include bringing trucks and equipment for students to see, presenting a 30-minute special program which includes a skit, and giving each kindergartener a red fire hat.

Mark Pohlman is also a Great Bend Fire Department Captain. He says the annual event gives the Department a chance to review fire safety with a large number of young people in the community, a message that he hopes filters down to parents.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere,” works to educate people about three basic but essential steps to take to reduce the likelihood of having a fire––and how to escape safely in the event of one.