Cop Shop (10/10)

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/10)

Warrant Arrest

At 12:51 a.m. an officer arrested Alberto Espino on warrants from Ellinwood, Salina, and Ellsworth County in the 2400 block of Broadway.

Sick Person

At 4:36 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 4714 17th Street Ter.

Theft

At 10:51 a.m. a gas skip was reported at 2302 10th Street.

At 12:04 p.m. a report of items stolen from her vehicle at 1501 Adams Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:03 p.m. a vehicle backed from a private drive and struck another vehicle southbound on Morton.

Gas Leak / Spill

At 2 p.m. the Street Department hit a gas line at 3503 10th Street.