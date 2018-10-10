Barton’s Neres becomes 3-time conference award winner

Rayssa Neres of the Barton Community College women’s soccer team has been named the week seven KJCCC player of the week to become a three-time award winner.

One of the nation’s top five attackers, Neres contributed eleven points this past week helping Barton to a pair of Jayhawk Conference wins including a big victory to help put the Cougars in the driver’s seat for a conference crown at 9-0-1 and 10-2-1 overall.

Neres had a foot in all four of Barton’s goals on Wednesday including scoring the first three to record the first hat trick by a Hutchinson opponent since 2012. As Barton was trying to hold off the Blue Dragons in the last ten minutes, Neres then delivered the key assist to Laura Maria’s goal to secure the Cougars’ first victory over Hutchinson since 2013 and the first on the Cougars’ home turf since 2005.

The week concluded on Friday as Neres chalked up two more goals and two assists to move into a tie for the program’s single season second best goal production and third most points. Now with 31 goals and 75 points, the freshman from Brazil also ranks fourth nationally in both categories.

The Cougars have now won five consecutive weeks of honors as Neres has been joined by Maria (week 6), and two-time goalkeeper of the week Reyna Gonzalez. Neres also has a national player of the week honor in being awarded by the NJCAA in week five of the season.

Still on the outside receiving votes but looking in from the latest NJCAA Division I Top-20 poll, Barton has four games left to regular season with three coming on the road beginning Wednesday at Dodge City Community College in a 2:00 p.m. kick-off. The Cougars then play at Pratt Community College on Saturday before turning sights on the regular season finale week with a home game against Cloud County Community College on Wednesday before concluding the slate on Saturday October 20 at Northwest Kansas Technical College.