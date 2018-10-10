2 women dead, man hospitalized after head-on Kan. crash

COWLEY COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Wednesday in Cowley County.

A 1996 Chevy pickup driven by Timothy Call, 22, Cedar Vale, was westbound on Highway 160 near 141st Road, according to a media release from the Cowley County Sheriff’s

The vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2004 Ford truck driven by Geraldine Patrick, 64, Shell Knob, MO., head-on.

A passenger in the Ford Patricia Blake, 58, Dallas, GA., was pronounced dead at the scene.Patrick was transported to a Wichita hospital where she died. Call was transported to the hospital in Winfield. Authorities released no additional details.