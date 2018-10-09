Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 9 mph.
Thursday
Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Rain likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday
Rain, mainly before 2pm. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night
A slight chance of rain before 8pm, then a chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
Rain, mainly after 2pm. High near 56. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Saturday Night
Rain. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday
Rain. High near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday Night
Rain. Low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 51.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 59.