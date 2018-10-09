Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Sunflower Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include Community Employment Specialist with Sunflower Diversified Services Cody Harris who will talk about Disability Employment Awareness Month which is observed during October.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip will host the Farmer Forum which includes farmers from Missouri, Iowa and Virginia.

11A-11:30 “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker. “Feeding a Growing World Population”

11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests will include Great Bend Fire Department Firefighters who will talk about Fire Prevention Week Activities that are taking place in Great Bend Elementary Schools this week.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”