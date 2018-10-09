Tuesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs showed in their biggest test so far this season that they are a complete team. Not only did their offense move the ball effortlessly against Jacksonville’s top-ranked defense but their defense produced five turnovers in a 30-14 rout. That bodes well for a team hoping to continue the momentum of a 5-0 start on Sunday night in New England.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots coach Bill Belichick has a track record of finding ways to make things difficult for young quarterbacks. He will now turn his attention to Chiefs second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who Belichick says can do “pretty much everything.”

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is going all in on Tom Herman. In the 24 hours after his Longhorns beat Oklahoma to rise to No. 9 in the Top 25 rankings, Herman’s phone lit up with nearly 200 text messages of congratulations. He remembers how many he got after a season-opening loss to Maryland. Nine. Everyone loves a winner and Herman has the Longhorns winning again in his second season. Next up is a home game against Baylor on Saturday.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State’s 48-42 loss to Iowa State marks the second time in three games that the Cowboys surrendered more than 40 points in a home defeat. Its defense is surfacing as a weak spot that other teams are trying to exploit. While Oklahoma State has demonstrated an impressive pass rush, its biggest issue lies with the young secondary group.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Holt became the first player to hit for the cycle in a postseason game as he went 4-for-6 with five RBIs and three runs scored in the Boston Red Sox’s 16-1 drubbing of the New York Yankees. Andrew Benintendi added a three-run double and Holt hit a two-run triple while the Red Sox exploded for seven runs in the fourth to take a 10-0 lead. Nathan Eovaldi allowed one run over seven innings for the Red Sox, who lead the American League Division Series 2-1 and can wrap it up tonight in the Bronx.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Houston Astros have advanced to the American League Championship Series by scoring 10 runs over their final three at-bats in a 11-3 drubbing of Cleveland. George Springer homered twice, Carlos Correa slammed a three-run homer and Marwin Gonzalez furnished the tiebreaking, two-run double. Francisco Lindor homered for the Indians, who batted just .144 in the series and suffered their first postseason sweep since the 1954 Fall Classic against the Giants.

ATLANTA (AP) — Manny Machado drove in four runs and pinch-hitter David Freese delivered a go-ahead, two-run single as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Atlanta, 6-2 to wrap up the National League Division Series in four games. Machado gave the Dodgers breathing room with a three-run homer in the seventh, one inning after Freese erased the Braves’ 2-1 lead. Winning pitcher Ryan Madson worked out of a bases-loaded situation in the fifth to keep Los Angeles within one run.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees became the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards and threw for three touchdowns as the New Orleans Saints whipped the Washington Redskins, 43-19. Brees topped Peyton Manning’s mark with a 62-yard scoring strike to rookie Tre’Quan Smith. The 39-year-old Brees completed 26 of his 29 passes, threw for 363 yards and moved within one TD toss of becoming the fourth player to throw 500 in his career.

SNA ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have announced that point guard Dejounte Murray has a torn ACL in his right knee. Murray suffered the season-ending injury on a drive into the lane against James Harden in the Spurs-Rockets preseason game Sunday. Murray assumed a starter’s role last season over longtime Spurs guard Tony Parker.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

