Police: Kan. elementary school locked down after report of shots fired

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of shots fired near a Kansas elementary school.

Just before 3p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of Abe Hubert Elementary School,1205 A Street in Garden City after a report of shots fired, according to a media release.

Officers learned students were participating in a quiet activity inside of a classroom when multiple students and staff heard what they thought to be a single gunshot, followed by the sound of a roaring engine of a vehicle traveling away from the school.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown. There were no eyewitnesses to the incident and officers thoroughly checked the area and were not able to find any evidence of the initial report. The school was locked down from approximately 2:55 PM and released from lockdown at approximately 3:13 PM, according to police.

Officers remained in the area to provided extra security as students were released from school.