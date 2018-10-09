Police: Juvenile in custody after Kan. man beaten, car stolen

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have one suspect in custody.

Just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to 2930 SE Highland CT in Topeka on a report of a robbery, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. The victim reported being struck on the head by several subjects and they stole his car keys. One of the suspects was a black male wearing a white and red coat. The suspects then took his Gold Honda Accord and were last seen leaving the area.

Officers quickly located the car traveling westbound at SE 6th and Lafayette and attempted to stop it. Several occupants ran from the vehicle and were last seen running east through the neighborhood.

Officers quickly set up a perimeter and a K9 unit was brought in to assist. Officers took a juvenile female into custody at the intersection of SE 6th and Locust. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries, according to Munuz.

Anyone with information on the crime is encouraged to contact police.