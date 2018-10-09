Police find vehicle that left the scene of double-fatal Kansas crash

JOHNSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a double-fatal Kansas crash and have located the vehicle whose driver left the scene of a double fatal crash in suburban Kansas City.

The crash happened on the afternoon of Saturday, October 6, in the 10500 Block of West 151st Street in Overland Park.

In a media release Tuesday morning, police reported they had located the Honda Odyssey that may have struck the side of a car that then veered across the center line. The car then crashed into another vehicle, killing both drivers.

Rockhurst High School identified one of the victims as senior Matthew Bloskey, saying in a statement that the school’s community is “devastated.” And family identified the other victim as 20-year-old Samuel Siebuhr, of Kansas City, Kansas.

—————-

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a vehicle whose driver left the scene of a double fatal crash in suburban Kansas City.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon in Overland Park. Police are seeking a dark blue or dark gray Honda that may have struck the side of a car that then veered across the center line. The car then crashed into another vehicle, killing both drivers.

Rockhurst High School identified one of the victims as senior Matthew Bloskey, saying in a statement that the school’s community is “devastated.” And family identified the other victim as 20-year-old Samuel Siebuhr, of Kansas City, Kansas.