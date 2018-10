The Great Bend Panthers scored 6 goals in the first half on the way to a 10-0 victory over Wichita Independent Monday at a soggy Memorial Stadium.

It was the final home game for Panther Seniors Dani Franco, Mauricio Hernandez, Salvador Montelongo and Eduardo Galvan.

Great Bend improved to 5-8 on the season with the non-league victory. The Panthers play at Dodge City on Tuesday.