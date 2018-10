OCTOBER 9, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

WANTED: 18″ OR 19″ FLAT SCREEN TV. 620-282-0027

FOR SALE: 32″ SONY FLAT SCREEN TV W/DVD PLAYER, WIRELESS KEYBOARD, CELL PHONE. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: BARNETT QUAD 4 CROSSBOW. 785-658-5704

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC RANGE, REFRIGERATOR (BOTH ALMOND) 620-793-8115

FOR SALE: 4X7 PATIO TABLE W/6 PADDED ARM CHAIRS. 620-617-7918

FOR SALE: 50/60# LEAD. 620-653-2931

FOR SALE: 2013 JEEP RUBICON 785-731-5550

WANTED: LAPTOP COMPUTER OR TRADE FOR A BIKE. 620-797-1692

FOR SALE: NEW BALANCE TENNIS SHOES 16A, 24″ SYLVANIA FLAT SCREEN TV. 785-387-2391

FOR SALE: 2001 DODGE LARAMIE PU 5 SPD W/MANUAL TRANSMISSION AND MORE, SKIL TILE SAW, DRAWER SLIDES. 620-793-0979

WANTED: WOOD BURNING STOVE FOR A SHOP. 620-793-0612

FOR SALE: LARGE WOOD DESK 3X6. 620-786-1208

WANTED: FENDERS FOR A JOHN DEERE 4960 TRACTOR. 620-786-7013

FOR SALE: TWIN DAY BED W/MATTRESS, 1973 CHEVY GIN POLE TRUCK. 620-792-9414

FOR SALE: 1997 FORD RANGER, 2 1995 JEEPS. WANTED: SOMEONE TO REPAIR ROOF 620-792-2916

H & H AUCTION WILL BE HOSTING AN AUCTION FOR J & L COIN ON OCTOBER 20TH. BIDDING WILL START PROMPTLY AT 10AM. THE LOCATION IS THE PARKING LOT BEHIND J & L COIN. ITEMS INCLUDE: EXTENSION LADDERS, STEP LADDERS, POWER TOOLS, CHAIN SAWS, SAFES, WEED EATERS. ALSO, AIR COMPRESSORS, SETS OF WHEELS & TIRES, SEVERAL PISTOLS, RIFLES AND FIRE ARMS. SHOTGUNS AND SO MUCH MORE. I WILL ADD TO THIS LIST TOMORROW.

FOR SALE: AMERICAN PRIDE GOLF CART. THE GOLF CART IS IN K-STATE COLORS. IT DOES HOWEVER NEED SOME WORK SO HE SAYS; “MAKE AN OFFER”. ALSO, SEEBURG ANTIQUE JUKEBOX. FOR DETAILS ON THE GOLF CART AND JUKEBOX PLEASE CALL; 620-793-6757

