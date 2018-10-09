Lady Cougars pick up road win at Pratt

The Barton Community College volleyball team fought off a pesky Pratt Community College Monday night at the Skyline High School gymnasium to earn a 3-1 conference victory 26-24, 16-25, 25-21, and 28-26.

The victory keeps Barton in third place at 7-2 improving to 17-11 while Pratt drops to 3-8 and 10-17. The Cougars’ next two matches come against conference leading and No. 11 ranked Seward County Community College (10-0, 21-5) with the first bout coming Wednesday in Liberal and the second coming next Monday at the Barton Gym. First serve set for 6:30 p.m. for both matches.