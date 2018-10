TOPEKA – A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to 51 months in federal prison for viewing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

He also was ordered to pay $26,000 in restitution to victims whose images he viewed.

John Francis Wear, 48, Manhattan, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of accessing child pornography online. Wear admitted he downloaded software that masks a user’s identity online so he could view sexually explicit photos of children under the age of 18.