Great Bend’s newly-designed disc golf course grand opening Oct. 23

Everyone is invited to the grand opening of the newly-redesigned disc golf course on October 23 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Grand Opening Celebration will include a Putting and Long Drive Challenges, a Disc Golf Tournament, and Eric McCabe, Professional Disc Golf World Champion will be on hand to conduct a “How to Clinic” for the novice or local disc golf enthusiasts. A disc golf tournament will follow the ribbon cutting ceremony with local disc golf enthusiasts on hand to assist anyone who signs up for the Disc Golf Tournament.

Special guests for the Grand Opening Ceremony includes: Jeremy Rusco of Dynamic Discs and their Dynamic Disc Mobile Store. Also, Disc Golf Answer Man Crew of Bobby Brown and Robert McCall will be on hand. 100 Free Discs provided by the Rec will be given away at the grand opening ceremonies.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to the new course is scheduled for 4:45 pm. Representatives from the Recreation Commission, City of Great Bend and Golden Belt Community Foundation and Jeremy Rusco will be on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Recreation Commission will be hosting a fall disc golf tournament on October 28 for all Novice and Junior Divisions. The Great Bend Flyers Club will be hosting an Open Disc Golf Tournament on November 11.

The newly designed course includes 18 tees and 3 short tees on #4, #10, #16 in addition to new tee boxes and Veteran Baskets at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

The Disc Golf Course was originally designed in 2005 by the Chamber’s Leadership Class. This project was funded in part by the Great Bend Recreation Commission and Golden Belt Community Foundation with assistance of replanting of grass and landscaping by the City of Great Bend.

For more information on the event contact Chris Umphres, 793-3755 or www.greatbendrec.com