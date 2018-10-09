Great Bend with a small cost saver on agenda distribution

The Great Bend City Council made a slight change to how they receive their meeting agendas in an attempt to save money.

Prior to last week’s decision, the eight councilmembers received a digital and physical copy of the agenda, including the detailed information on each item, the week prior to the Monday meeting.

City Administrator Kendal Francis asked the City Council of their preference on how they received the agenda going forward.

The City Council voted in favor of no longer receiving the hard copy in the mail, but instead getting a the digital version emailed to them. With two meetings a month, Francis estimated that would save the City between $40 and $60 a month on postage.

Councilmember Cory Urban noted usually the physical copy does not get mailed to his house until Friday or Saturday, so receiving the digital version on Wednesday would give him more time to read through the agenda. Councilmembers will still have a hard copy waiting for them the night of meetings to follow along.