Great Bend tennis court improvements in store for Veterans Memorial Park

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is coordinating a united effort with the City of Great Bend, USD 428 school district, and Barton Community College in moving forward with tennis court improvements of resurfacing and repairing eight courts located at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says the current surface needs repairs to ensure a safe playing environment, and the collection of entities will financially come together.

Khris Thexton Audio

The courts are used by the public, Great Bend High School and Great Bend Middle School, Rec Commission, and Barton Community College.

The Rec Commission Board approved a bid from Mid-American Courtworks from Wichita to resurface the eight tennis courts at Vet’s Park.

USD 428 Board of Education President and GBRC Sports Director Chris Umphres says the courts were past due to receive repairs.

Chris Umphres Audio

The $48,668 will also reinforce the expansion joints on the courts. Mid-America Courtworks has done work at Maize Middle School, University of Kansas Tennis Center, and Goddard High School.

The tennis nets will be replaced and new benches will be provided by the Great Bend Kiwanis Club.

The improvement plan is tentative to begin the week of October 15, dependent upon weather. Alternate work dates for the project to be completed will be scheduled in the spring of 2019, if work cannot be finished this fall.