GBRC – National Crime Prevention Month

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “National Crime Prevention Month” on Wednesday, October 10th, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th). This program will also be held Friday, October 12th, at the Sr. Center (2005 Kansas Ave.) starting at 1:00 pm. October is National Crime Prevention Month. Lt. Stephen Billinger, from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, will be talking about crime prevention, scams, concealed and open carry laws and other topics of interest from the audience. For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 110. For more information about this program and other programs the Great Bend Rec offers, please go to our web site at www.greatbendrec.com.