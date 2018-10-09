Free Halloween costumes available in Great Bend

Several years ago, a grade school student in Great Bend was upset because many of her friends could not afford Halloween costumes. The girl wanted her mom to purchase costumes for all her friends to dress up on the holiday. Instead of going that route, the family contacted the late Bill McKown with the Great Bend Kiwanis Club.

Barb Esfeld, with the Kiwanis Club, says the organization started a costume drive that year and have been running the program each year since.

Barb Esfeld Audio

The costume drive will take place Friday, October 13 from 11 a.m. 2 p.m. in the basement of the Great Bend Public Library. Anyone can choose a free costume with no questions asked.

Esfeld adds that anyone can donate new or gently used costumes anytime of the year at the Library.

Barb Esfeld Audio

Esfeld estimated the Kiwanis Club has 150 Halloween costumes on hand and will have more the day of the event.