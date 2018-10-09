Flooding and closed roads in Barton County

Barton County, as well as a large portion of Kansas, has received a substantial amount of rain as of late. Many township roads, as well as County blacktops, are being closed due to rising flood waters. Road crews are barricading roads as they become impassable. Flooding will likely continue for the next several days.

Persons are asked to NOT drive around barricades and to avoid those roads which typically become impassable in these conditions.

The following is a list of closed roads in Barton County, which will be updated periodically, at www.bartoncounty.org.

• Olmitz – Galacia blacktop – North of highway 4

• NE 100 RD – East from Highway 281

• NW 30 AVE – North of Keystone Road to Highway 4

• NW 20 AVE – North of Keystone to Highway 4

• NW 10 AVE – North of Keystone to Highway 4

• NE 100 RD – Highway 281 to NE 20 AVE

• NW 50 AVE – South of Mulligan Plant (NW 30 RD) – Township road washed out – impassable.

State road closures are available at www.kandrive.org. Please do not call “911” for road conditions.