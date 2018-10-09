Flood Warning in effect through 12:45 PM Wednesday

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Warning for... McPherson County in central Kansas... Rice County in central Kansas... Lincoln County in central Kansas... Ellsworth County in central Kansas... Russell County in central Kansas... Barton County in central Kansas... * Until 1245 PM CDT Wednesday. * At 1239 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported continued flooding along rural roadways, low-lying areas, creeks, and streams. Although rainfall should end within the warned area over the next couple of hours, some locations have experienced up to 4 inches of rain over the past 72 hours, and areal flooding remains a concern. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Great Bend, Mcpherson, Russell, Lyons, Lindsborg, Ellsworth, Hoisington, Sterling, Ellinwood, Moundridge, Inman, Galva, Wilson, Canton, Claflin, Kanopolis, Lincoln, Marquette, Little River and Chase. This includes the following highways... Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 43 and 76. Interstate 70 between Mile Markers 176 and 235. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

