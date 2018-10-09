Cop Shop (10/8)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/8)

Criminal Damage

At 12:28 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 147 SE 105 Avenue in Ellinwood.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:19 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 110 Avenue & E. K-4 Highway

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/8)

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:38 a.m. a vehicle westbound on 10th Street struck another vehicle who failed to yield from a private drive at 2723 10th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 10:41 a.m. a subject had fallen and was transported to the hospital by Great Bend Fire EMS at 2314 31st Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 1:18 p.m. a request for extra patrol was made at 2615 Lakin Avenue due to neighbors hanging around his shed.

Theft

At 1:49 p.m. a theft was reported at 1649 K-96 Highway.

Traumatic Injuries

At 2:09 p.m. a subject was transported from 2317 Washington Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:18 p.m. an accident was reported at 809 Coolidge Street 124 that took place on Oct. 6.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 4:07 p.m. a burglary was reported at 2731 Dry Creek.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:44 p.m. a private property accident was reported at 2400 10th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 6:38 p.m. a subject fell and was transported from 3209 10th Street to the hospital.