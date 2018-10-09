Bengals at Chiefs on Oct. 21 moved to Sunday night slot

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs got a sixth prime time game when the NFL moved their home game on Sunday, Oct. 21 against the Cincinnati Bengals to the night slot.

The Chiefs are one of only two 5-0 teams, along with the Rams. The Bengals and the Saints are 4-1.

The Chiefs beat the Broncos 27-23 in a Monday night game Oct. 1. They also have a Monday night game against the Rams on Nov. 19, Sunday night games against the Patriots and Seahawks, and a Thursday night game against the Chargers.

Cincinnati had only one prime time game originally scheduled, a 34-23 win over the Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 13. Cincinnati is 6-14 in prime time games since 2011, including 0-5 on Sunday night.