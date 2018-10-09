Barton Community College invites seniors to “Fall in Love with Barton” at Senior Day

BUSINESS NEWS

Story and photo by Brandon Steinert

Barton Community College will help area high school seniors plan for their futures at Senior Day, starting at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 14, with a sign-up deadline of Oct. 31. Those interested can sign up at seniorday.bartonccc.edu.

The annual senior day will feature campus tours, sessions with advisors and admissions representatives, housing and student life information and much more. Most importantly, students and parents can learn the countless benefits of attending Barton prior to attending a four-year college or, if they choose a career program, before entering the workforce.

This is the second year Senior Day will be held during the school week. All participants will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a $1000 scholarship or one of two $500 scholarships. Lunch is included.

Director of Admissions Tana Cooper encourages all seniors in the area to attend, even if they plan to go straight to a four-year school.

“Regardless of your plans, our advisors can help you take a detailed look at your future plans, and what courses and career paths you might want to pursue,” she said. “It is a great idea to at least come and visit and fill out the admissions application.”

Cooper said there is much to know about Barton’s programs and opportunities.

“Barton offers many of the same classes as four-year schools, but at about half the cost, and some of Barton’s career and technical programs take only a year to complete and can lead to a rewarding career,” she said. “Some students may already think they are going elsewhere, but it never hurts to come and visit and have a backup plan. It’s a fun and free day.”