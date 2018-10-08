Wetzel honored as “Assistant Principal of the Year”

Great Bend Assistant Principal Randy Wetzel was selected as the 2018 Assistant Principal of the Year by the Kansas Association of Secondary School Principals. The organization consists of more than 450 secondary school principals from across Kansas.

Wetzel was nominated by a peer from Hays and selected by a committee.

Randy Wetzel Audio

Candidates are evaluated on their school leadership, improvement, dedication, professionalism, and service to students.

Wetzel graduated from Great Bend High School in 1973 and taught at Ell Saline High School, Russell High School, Seward County Community College, and Pan American University before coming back to Great Bend.

Wetzel will be honored on November 7 in Wichita.

Randy Wetzel Audio

Wetzel currently oversees the Great Bend High School CTE Pathways.

Principal Tim Friess says, “Wetzel has single-handedly turned the CTE program around and made it into a model for other schools to emulate. He is very deserving of this honor and recognition.”