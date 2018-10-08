Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 51. North wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday Patchy frost between 9am and 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 56.