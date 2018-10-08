Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 51. North wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Tuesday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Thursday
Patchy frost between 9am and 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Thursday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.
Friday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Saturday
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 56.