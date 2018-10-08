Tigers Drop from AFCA Top 25; Among Teams Receiving Votes

WACO, Texas – Fort Hays State fell out of the AFCA Top 25 on Monday (Oct. 8) after a 28-24 loss at Emporia State. The 4-2 Tigers the third-highest listed team in the receiving votes section this week with 37 votes.

The Tigers were in the AFCA Top 25 for a little over a year after entering last year on September 11. They remained in the top 25 for 16 consecutive releases of the poll (includes final 2017 poll and 2018 preseason poll).

The MIAA has only two ranked teams remaining in the poll. Pittsburg State fell from No. 8 to No. 18 this week after a loss to Northwest Missouri State on Saturday. Both teams are now 5-1. Northwest Missouri moved up a little bit in the poll to No. 13 this week.

Fort Hays State currently sits in a tie for third place in the MIAA standings with Missouri Western and Nebraska-Kearney. The Tigers look to knock off one of the MIAA frontrunners this week in Hays when Pittsburg State comes to town. The game kicks off at 2 pm on Saturday (Oct. 13) at Lewis Field Stadium.