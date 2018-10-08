Suspect arrested in 3 Kansas City-area fatal shootings

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities have arrested a convicted felon in a series of shootings that left three people dead and two wounded in the Kansas City area.

Issac Fisher, 35, was taken into custody Sunday night after a manhunt, police said. Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Mike Mansur said Monday that no charges had been filed yet. Fisher can be held for 24 hours without charges. Mansur said he didn’t know whether Fisher had an attorney.

UPDATE: Issac has been captured. — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) October 8, 2018

The victims were shot during little more than an hour in three locations, The Kansas City Star reported. Police discovered 34-year-old Angenette Hollins dead around 9:15 a.m. Sunday in a Kansas City house. Jackson County court records show Fisher and Hollins were the parents of a son who died in infancy.

A little later, police in nearby Raytown found a man dead in a home. A child who is around the age of 4 and an adult also were wounded.

Police then found a man dead on the porch of a Kansas City home. Police haven’t released the identities of any victims besides Hollins.

Kansas City police spokesman Capt. Lionel Colón said police think Fisher was responsible for all three shootings, based on statements from people at the scenes. He described Fisher as “dangerous” during the search, saying authorities needed to end it “as quick as possible.”

Police provided no details about how Fisher was captured and said there would be no press briefing Monday.

Fisher was jailed briefly last month in nearby Johnson County, Kansas, after prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his probation in a 2015 case in which he pleaded guilty to battery of a law enforcement officer and driving under the influence. He had been scheduled to appear in that case next week.

Fisher was released from federal prison in February after serving time for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Court records show two handguns were found in a vehicle that he wrecked while fleeing from police.

