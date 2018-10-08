Open house Thursday to view renovated Great Bend Events Center

The City of Great Bend continues to spiff up the Great Bend Events Center, and now they are inviting you to view the latest renovation. New carpet and tile was installed this past August to replace the existing flooring that was in place since the 1970s.

City Administrator Kendal Francis says the public will have a chance to view the new look Thursday, October 11 with an open house.

Kendal Francis Audio

The carpet project cost $99,000 and included a portable dance floor.

The open house is from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Events Center, 3111 10th Street. Cupcakes by Flavored Celebrations will be available to the public.