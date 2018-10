OCTOBER 8, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: OMRON BLOOD PRESSURE MONITOR. 620-792-4488

FOR SALE: 12′ FLAT BOTTOM BOAT. 620-282-9489

FOR SALE: 32″ SONY FLAT SCREEN TV W/DVD PLAYER, WIRELESS KEYBOARD, CELL PHONE. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: 2 1995 JEEPS. 620-797-0887

FOR SALE: 1997 FORD RANGER, COATS TIRE MACHINE, TOOLS. 620-792-2916

FREE: POWER LIFT CHAIR (BROWN). 620-282-8412

FOR SALE: 2 DIRT MOVERS/LAND LEVELER AND MORE, ANTIQUE MCCORMICK-DEERING TRACTOR FOR RESTORATION. 620-653-4913

FOR SALE: WORK BOOTS W/STEEL TOE SIZE 11, MEN’S CLOTHING. 620-786-8937 OR 620-793-4944

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, EGGS, 10 GALLON FISH TANK. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: CRAFT KITS. 620-786-4274

FOR SALE: GREEN & WHITE COUNTER TOP, 2 KNICK KNACK SHELVES, BLACK & DECKER FOOD PROCESSOR. 620-617-9083

FOR SALE: MEDICAL SCRUBS XL-2XL 785-445-8092 AFTER 9AM

FOR SALE: REDFIELD SPOTTING SCOPE WITH TRIPOD. 620-680-1922

FOR SALE: WHITE MICROWAVE (NEW), ROCKER RECLINER, TV STAND. 620-792-5253

FOR SALE: 2 ANTIQUE UNDERWOOD TYPEWRITER, DINETTE SET, 78RPM RECORDS. 620-586-8003

FOR SALE: 2001 BUICK REGAL LS, 325 GALLON WATER TANK FOR A 1/2 TON PU. FREE: FILTERS FOR A ROOMBA. 620-560-7797 AFTER 1PM

FOR SALE: TITAN 10PT CROSSBOW (NEW IN THE BOX). 620-786-9575

WANTED: MANX KITTENS/TEENAGERS. 620-797-5781

FOR SALE: 2001 DODGE SLT PU, SKIL TILE SAW, 4X12 SHEET OF ALUMINUM. 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: ROLL OF HAIL SCREEN 25’+. 620-549-6358

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

TODAY IS YOUR LAST DAY TO GET YOUR EARLY BIRD TICKETS FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A GUN AT THE CHEYENNE BOTTOMS DUCKS UNLIMITED EXPERIENCE OCTOBER 13TH AT THE WETLANDS EDUCATION CENTER. FOR TICKETS AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CALL KIM AT 620-282-9592. COME AND JOIN THE FUN.

THE OTIS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH AT 4TH & MARY IS POSTPONING THE BAKED POTATO BAR THAT WAS TO BE HELD ON OCTOBER 10TH. IT WILL NOW BE HELD ON OCTOBER 14TH FROM 5PM UNTIL 7. A FREE WILL OFFERING WILL BE ACCEPTED. COME TO OTIS AND ENJOY GOOD FOOD & FELLOWSHIP

