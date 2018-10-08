GREAT BEND – Norma Lynn Bean (Trent), passed away at her home peacefully with family at her side on October 6, 2018. She was born in Dodge City, to Cyril F. and Rhea (Crego) Trent, on July 1, 1936. Norma graduated from Dodge City High School where she was a cheerleader and Football Homecoming Queen. She married Paul A. Bean in Great Bend, on April 19, 1957. To this marriage were two children, Gregory A. Bean and Paula L. (Bean) Schwartzkopf.

Norma was of the Presbyterian faith. She was a dental assistant and receptionist for a chiropractor. Norma enjoyed planting flowers, working in the yard and played bridge for 53 years. She enjoyed doing yoga with her daughter for 22 years and loved to go gambling.

Survivors include, her husband Paul, of the home for 61 years; a daughter, Paula Schwartzkopf and companion Tim Newby of Great Bend; one grandson, Jay A. Schwartzkopf of Great Bend; one sister, Karen Rader of Dodge City; one sister-in-law, Theresa Trent, and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cy and Rhea Trent; mother-in-law, Mildred Bean; a son, Greg Bean; a sister Lorea Abel, and a brother, Butch Trent.

As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing, however, friends may come to Bryant Funeral Home, Wednesday, October 10, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to sign the register book. Services are planned for a later date at Fort Dodge Veteran’s Cemetery, Dodge City. Memorials are suggested to the Golden Belt Home Health & Hospice, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

