Monday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The only thing missing from the Chiefs’ 30-14 rout of the Jaguars was their discipline. Defensive tackle Chris Jones was ejected for a cheap shot on a Jacksonville lineman, and Dee Ford was thrown out for a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Both occurred in the second half, when Kansas City was already cruising to the win.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — According to multiple reports, No. 11 Oklahoma is parting ways with defensive coordinator Mike Stoops after the Sooners’ struggled to stop Texas in their first loss of the season. The Sooners lost 48-45 on Saturday, allowing 501 yards to the Longhorns.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is the last unbeaten team in the Big 12 after Texas knocked off Oklahoma. The Mountaineers are 5-0 and are the league’s highest-ranked team at No. 6. For now, they could be the Big 12’s flag bearer when it comes to getting a team in the College Football Playoff.

DALLAS (AP) — The Texas Longhorns are a top 10 team again with a five-game winning streak after an impressive win over Oklahoma. So the big questions are legitimate. Are the Longhorns really back, and ready to be a Big 12 powerhouse again? Are they a playoff contender? Texas moved up 10 spots to ninth in the AP Top 25 on Sunday. It is the first time for the Longhorns to be in the Top 10 after September since 2009 when they won their last Big 12 title and were the national runner-up.

National Headlines

DENVER (AP) — Erik Kratz had three hits and the Milwaukee Brewers homered three times in a 6-0 win that completes a three-game sweep of Colorado in the National League Division Series. Jesus Aguilar, Orlando Arcia and Keon Broxton went deep to back Wade Miley, who combined with five relievers on a four-hitter. The Rockies managed just two runs and 14 hits the entire season, failing to score in 28 of the 29 innings.

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuna Jr. belted a grand slam and Freddie Freeman delivered a tiebreaking, solo shot as the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-5 to force a Game 4 in the National League Division Series. Acuna put the Braves ahead 5-0 in the second inning, but Max Muncy and Christ Taylor went deep to help the Dodgers tie it by the fifth. Freeman’s sixth-inning home run off loser Alex Wood after Touki Toussaint (TOO’-kee too-SAHNT’) worked out of a bases-loaded situation in the top of the frame.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chase Elliott has gained an automatic berth in the next round of the NASCAR Cup playoffs by pulling away to win in overtime at Dover International Speedway. Denny Hamlin was second, followed by Cup contender Joey Logano as NASCAR playoff drivers took 10 of the top 15 spots. Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman are the bottom four among the 12 drivers competing for the eight spots in the next round.

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Tway sank a 10-foot birdie putt on the third playoff hole to beat Ryan Moore and capture the season-opening Safeway Open for his first PGA Tour title. Tway birdied the final two holes in regulation for a 1-under 71, then birdied all three holes in the playoff. Third-round leader Brandt Snedeker was part of the playoff before dropping out on the second extra hole.

UNDATED (AP) — The top four teams remain the same in the latest Associated Press College Football poll, with top-ranked Alabama followed by Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson. Notre Dame has cracked the top five and West Virginia moved up three spots to sixth, where the Mountaineers are followed by Washington, Penn State, Texas and UCF. The Longhorns climbed 10 spots after Saturday’s 48-45 win against Oklahoma.

UNDATED (AP) — The curtain to college basketball’s worst-kept secret pulled back even more in a New York federal court last week, revealing a shady world of bagmen, secret payments and bags of cash. New allegations were made and more programs ensnared as witnesses took the stand in the trial of an Adidas executive and two others facing wire fraud and corruption charges.

Sunday Scores

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 6 Colorado 0

Final Atlanta 6 L-A Dodgers 5

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Kansas City 30 Jacksonville 14

Final OT Cleveland 12 Baltimore 9

Final Detroit 31 Green Bay 23

Final Cincinnati 27 Miami 17

Final Buffalo 13 Tennessee 12

Final Carolina 33 N-Y Giants 31

Final N-Y Jets 34 Denver 16

Final Pittsburgh 41 Atlanta 17

Final L.A. Chargers 26 Oakland 10

Final Arizona 28 San Francisco 18

Final L.A. Rams 33 Seattle 31

Final Minnesota 23 Philadelphia 21

Final OT Houston 19 Dallas 16

Washington at New Orleans 8:15 p.m.