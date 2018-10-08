Man, woman killed in Kansas shooting were related

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Authorities are investigating after a man and woman were found shot to death in southern Kansas.

The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. Saturday in Derby. Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Cpt. Brad Hoch says authorities think the man and woman identified by family as Kristin Florio-Gile were related.

Hoch didn’t say what led to the shooting. A GoFundMe page established by the friends provides more details.

The man and Florio-Gile were in separate vehicles before the shooting.

Hoch says the man and woman seem to be the only two people involved and that there are no suspects.