Kansas man with 4 previous convictions jailed on new charges

Just after 1:30 a.m., Sunday police were dispatched to Resers Fine Foods Salad Plant, 3167 SE 10th on a report of a disturbance, according to Lt. John Trimble.

Officers met with employees who stated there was a disturbance involving 24-year-old Daquan D. Wilkins. During the investigation, officers located a firearm in possession of Wilkins who has previous felony convictions.

Wilkins was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Wilkins had been in on parole since December of 2017 following convictions of involuntary manslaughter, burglary, aggravated battery and robbery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.