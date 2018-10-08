Sex offender convicted in Ellis County seeks clemency

By CRISTINA JANNEY

ELLIS COUNTY —A Kansas man convicted of multiple sex crimes in 2017 in Ellis County has requested clemency from the governor.

Keaton M. Molleker, 29, was sentenced to 135 months in prison for attempted rape and aggravated sexual battery of a 20-year-old victim, breach of privacy and sexual exploitation of a child of a 16-year-old victim and abuse of a child of a 4-month-old victim.

He was ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

Molleker has filed paperwork with the Prison Review Board. However, that paperwork is not open to the public. A public comment period started for the clemency process on Oct. 4.

Ellis County Attorney Tom Drees said Molleker was sentenced after he entered into a plea agreement. Drees said he did not know why Molleker was now asking for clemency.

Drees said he would be sending a letter to the Prison Review Board opposing clemency.

“I oppose his request because clemency is designed for a miscarriage of justice. It is an extraordinary relief to deal with situation in which sentence is not just in the case. This sentence was plea bargained,” Drees said.

He said clemency is not warranted in this case.

Molleker is currently listed as an inmate at the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Those wishing to send a comment concerning Molleker’s clemency request can send it to the Prison Review Board at Jayhawk Walk 714 S.W. Jackson, Suite 300, Topeka, KS 66603.