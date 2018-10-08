Kan. man accused of criminal threat for parking lot dispute with BB gun

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a weekend parking lot confrontation.

Just after 5:30p.m. Saturday, police were called to the parking lot of Walmart, 2900 S. Ninth in Salina, for report of altercation between James Sparks Jr., 41, of Salina, and several other people, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

Sparks allegedly noticed a woman strike her eight-year-old child and confronted her about it. Another bystander heard the confrontation and allegedly heard Sparks threaten to beat up the woman and others with her, so he stepped in to attempt to break up the confrontation, according to Forrester.

Sparks then went to his car, pulled out a hand gun, pointed it at the woman, and threatened to kill her, Forrester said.

Sparks allegedly also pointed the gun at a man who was with the woman, Forrester said. The hand gun turned out to be a BB gun, he added.

Sparks faces two counts of aggravated assault, one count of criminal threat, one count of interference with a law enforcement officer, and one count of disorderly conduct, Forrester said.