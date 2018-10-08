Cop Shop (10/5 – 10/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/5)

Criminal Damage

At 7:16 a.m. a report of criminal damage was made at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

Structure Fire

At 9:48 a.m. a fire was reported at 250 W. 9th Street in Hoisington.

Traumatic Injuries

At 10:15 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 5930 Eisenhower Ct B.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:08 p.m. an accident at 56 Highway at MM 193 was handled by KHP.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 2:10 p.m. a burglary, theft, and CDTP was reported at 1566 E. Barton County Road in Ellinwood.

10/6

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:04 p.m. a vehicle versus raccoon accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway at MM 134. The reporting party advised they did not want to file a report in the middle of the night, requested an officer take one over the phone. Subject was advised she would have to return to Barton County. Subject did not return. No case taken.

10/7

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:15 p.m. an accident was reported in the 1300 block of W. Barton County Road.

At 7:46 p.m. a single vehicle accident with a deer was reported at SE 100 Avenue & SE 30 Road.