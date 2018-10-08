Barton to host Sneak Preview Concert Thursday

Story by Sara Oberle

The Barton Performing Arts Department will host its annual Sneak Preview concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 11 in the Fine Arts Auditorium. The concert is open to the public. A free-will donation will be accepted at the door.

The event will feature performances by the Concert Choir, Jazz Ensemble, Hilltop Singers and Prairie Winds Concert Band, each offering a peek into the musical potential of each group.

“We have a great bunch of students and we are looking forward to the growth of their musical development,” Director of Instrumental Activities Steve Lueth said.

The program includes a variety of classical and popular selections. This year’s program will feature pop hits of the 80’s, a Renaissance motet, jazz and Latin tunes and band music that evokes the imagery of Halloween.