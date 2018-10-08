Barton County Commissioners sign off on legislative agendas

Barton County is a member of both the Kansas Association of Counties and the Kansas Legislative Policy Group. Both organizations have established their Legislative Policy Statements for the upcoming legislative session.

Barton County Administrator Phil Hathcock presented what the KAC has set as their priorities for Commissioners on Monday.

Phil Hathcock Audio

Commissioner Alicia Straub serves as Vice President of the KLPG, a group of 37 western Kansas counties who represent the interests of this part of the state. The KLPG recently met in Dodge City to set their legislative agenda and Straub says the tax lid was at the top of their list.

Alicia Straub Audio

Commissioners will be in Overland Park next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to attend KAC’s annual meeting. The board voted 5-0 Monday to support the KAC’s Legislative Policy Statement which will be voted on next week.

All five Commissioners plan to attend the event which means there will be no County Commission meeting next Monday. The next meeting of the board will take place on October 22.