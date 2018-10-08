Dateline – Hoisington

Archie L. Hunter, 78, died October 8, 2018, at Sandstone Heights Nursing Home, Little River, Kansas. He was born July 31, 1940, at Manila, Arkansas, the son of John and Clara (Downs) Hunter.

Archie graduated from Hays High School in 1958.

A longtime resident of Hoisington, living in Hays previously, he was a seismographic observer or “doodlebugger”. He worked for Seis Tech and Exploration-GeoSearch retiring in 2002.

Archie was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, and the NRA. An outdoor enthusiast he loved hunting and fishing and spending his summers at beautiful Lake Wilson.

On January 11, 1960, he married Lillian Marie Begler in Ellis, Kansas. She preceded him in death on February 24, 2010.

Survivors include; five children, Wesley Hunter of Salina, Gary Hunter of Hoisington, Curtis Hunter and wife Connie of Hoisington, Lily Fry and husband Chris of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Susan Lang and companion Kevin Hickel of Hoisington; two sisters, Connie Horine of Arkansas City and Shirley Hunter of Hays; 6 grandchildren, Jonathan Hunter, Joshua Hunter, Phillip Fry, Seth Hunter, Lydia Fry, and Muriel Nicole Pohlman; 5 step grandchildren, Blaize, Megan, Kyler, Kale, and Collin Schlochtermeier; and 3 great grandchildren, Cambree, Elaina, and Finnley.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and an infant brother, J.W. Hunter.

Friends may sign the book 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, October 13, 2018, at St. John Catholic Church Cemetery, Hoisington.

Memorials may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.