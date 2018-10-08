Accused Kansas child molester jailed on $1 million bond

Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on child sex crime allegations.

Just after 7:30p.m. Sunday police arrested Ronald Mark Lichtenhan, 61, Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department booking report.

Lichtenhan is being held on a $1,000,000.00 bond on requested charges that include 4 counts of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a child under the age of 14 and Aggravated Criminal Sodomy of a child under 14.

Police released no additional details early Monday.