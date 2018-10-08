A few numbers but more direction for possible Great Bend school district upgrades

SJCF Architect still plans on having a master plan of improvements and additions to present before the USD 428 Board of Education at the January 14th meeting. Senior Vice President at SJCF, Terry Wiggers, presented before the school board Monday night to give the board an update on where the process stands.

A steering committee and several community sessions narrowed down the wants and needs at each building over the last several months.

Wiggers says the committee will soon see the dollar amounts associated with each request or idea.

Wiggers added that community groups were mostly in favor of adding preschool to all the elementary schools, moving 6th grade to Great Bend Middle School, and making some improvements and possible additions to Great Bend High School.

The master plan will be reviewed on October 18 at the District Education Center beginning at 7 p.m. After that, Wiggers says more time will be spent gauging the community’s desire for improvements and a potential bond.

The biggest changes were adding on to the Middle School to make room for all the 6th graders. Preliminary plans at the middle school range from $19.6 million for an addition and turf field to $39.2 million for a new building. The talk at the High School included ideas of connecting the Panther Athletic Center to the main building, constructing a new auditorium, and rotating the football field or relocating it at the Great Bend Sports Complex. The early High School numbers show plans between $30 million to $82.2 million for a new building at a new site.

The community feedback meeting is scheduled for November 15 at the District Office at a time yet to be determined.