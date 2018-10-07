Tigers can’t overcome turnovers in loss at Emporia State

EMPORIA, Kan. – Fort Hays State couldn’t overcome four turnovers and lost 28-24 to Emporia State on a chilly afternoon at Welch Stadium.

After the Tigers (4-2) drove 76 yards in nine plays and scored on a three-yard touchdown run from D.J. Hickman to take a 24-21 lead, the Hornets (3-3) answered with a 15 play 69 yard drive to take the lead for good. Braxton Marstall, who completed 32 of 54 passes for 289 yards, hit Jordan Reed on a 13-yard strike after a scramble with 51 seconds to play.

FHSU would advance the ball to the Hornet 33 yard line but Jacob Mezera was sacked on the game’s final play.