Taking the next step for turf decision at the Great Bend Sports Complex

The City of Great Bend took the next step in determining whether or not turf will be installed at the baseball and softball fields at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

Mayor Joe Andrasek appointed a committee at last week’s meeting to research the matter more in depth to present their findings to the rest of the council. The committee will include councilmembers Jolene Biggs and Cory Urban, City Administrator Kendal Francis, Public Lands Director Scott Keeler, USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton, USD 428 Director of Maintenance Cody Schmidt, and citizen Shawn Behr.

Andrasek and Francis wanted their own team to see if placing turf at the ballfields is a good fit for Great Bend.

There has been a push from community members, mostly coaches, to place turf at the Sports Complex to prevent rainouts and continue to keep the complex a topnotch facility.

Great Bend transferred $1.3 million into a fund for the possibility of installing turf at the fields, but Francis mentioned at a previous meeting he does not expect the cost to be that high.