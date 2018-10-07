Sunday Sports Headlines

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Third-string quarterback Brock Purdy completed 18 of 23 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns to help lead Iowa State to a 48-42 victory over No. 25 Oklahoma State. The true freshman had played just one series before this game. But he stepped in for backup Zeb Noland in the contest’s second series and immediately sparked Iowa State. He also had a rushing touchdown. Oklahoma State lost its second consecutive home game.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Will Grier threw four touchdown passes but had four turnovers and No. 9 West Virginia beat Kansas 38-22 on Saturday. West Virginia has won its first five games for the second time in three seasons. The heavily-favored Mountaineers had no trouble moving the ball, but Grier threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball away once. Kansas saw its Big 12 losing streak extended to 13 games.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Connor Martin kicked a 29-yard field goal with eight seconds left to give Baylor a 37-34 victory over Kansas State. Martin missed three field goals and an extra point, but his third made field goal in the game counted the most for Baylor. Jalen Hurd had 11 catches for 135 yards and ran 56 yards and a touchdown.

National Headlines

BOSTON (AP) — Gary Sanchez belted a pair of homers and drove in four as the New York Yankees beat the Red Sox, 6-2 in Boston to even the AL Division Series at a game apiece. Sanchez put the game out of reach with a three-run blast in the seventh after hitting a solo shot off David Price in the top of the second. Aaron Judge also homered off Price, who is 2-9 with a 5.28 ERA lifetime in the postseason after allowing three runs in just 1 2/3 innings on Saturday.

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman homered for the second straight game and Marwin Gonzalez was 4-for-4 with a go-ahead, two-run double as Houston knocked off Cleveland, 301. Gerrit Cole struck out 12 and allowed just three hits over seven innings to help the Astros take a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series. Francisco Lindor homered for the Indians, who will try to stave off elimination at home on Monday.

UNDATED (AP) — Three of the nation’s top-10 college football teams were beaten on Saturday. No. 19 Texas coughed up a 45-24 lead in the fourth quarter before Cameron Dicker drilled a 40-yard field goal with nine seconds left to give the Longhorns a 48-45 victory over seventh-ranked Oklahoma. Lamical Perine scored twice on short runs to help No. 22 Florida beat fifth-ranked LSU, 27-19, and Nick Fitzgerald ran for 195 yards and two touchdowns in Mississippi State’s 23-9 triumph over No. 8 Auburn.

UNDATED (AP) — Four-time Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick has been placed on the non-football illness list by the Dallas Cowboys because of a nerve condition that has prevented him from playing this season. Frederick was diagnosed during the preseason with Guillain-Barre syndrome. The Cowboys initially kept him on the active roster, but he’s now sidelined at least seven more games.

Saturday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Houston 3 Cleveland 1

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Boston 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (1) Alabama 65 Arkansas 31

Final (2) Georgia 41 Vanderbilt 13

Final (3) Ohio St. 49 Indiana 26

Final (4) Clemson 63 Wake Forest 3

Final (22) Florida 27 (5) LSU 19

Final (6) Notre Dame 45 (24) Virginia Tech 23

Final (19) Texas 48 (7) Oklahoma 45

Final Mississippi St. 23 (8) Auburn 9

Final (9) West Virginia 38 Kansas 22

Final (10) Washington 31 UCLA 24

Final (12) UCF 48 SMU 20

Final OT Texas A&M 20 (13) Kentucky 14

Final Utah 40 (14) Stanford 21

Final (15) Michigan 42 Maryland 21

Final (16) Wisconsin 41 Nebraska 24

Final (17) Miami 28 Florida St. 27

Final Northwestern 29 (20) Michigan St. 19

Final (21) Colorado 28 Arizona St. 21

Final (23) NC State 28 Boston 23

Final Iowa St. 48 (25) Oklahoma St. 42