Monday USD 428 Board of Education Meeting Agenda

October 8, 2018 5:00 p.m. BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

1. CALL TO ORDER …………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

1.1 Roll Call

1.2 Adoption of Agenda of Meeting

1.3 Recognition of Visitors

1.4 Request to Speak Reminder

Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS ………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

3. STUDENT / STAFF PRESENTATIONS …………………………………… Mr. Umphres

4. COMMUNICATIONS ……………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

 Board Members’ Comments

 Citizens Open Forum

 USD 428 Education Foundation

 Written Communications / Correspondence

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. SJCF Architect …………………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

SJCF Architect Terry Wiggers will present information to the board regarding the process of the USD 428 Steering Committee’s evaluation and prioritization of options for possible school improvement plans.

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. KASB Delegate Assembly ………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

The KASB annual conference is set for November 30, December 1 and 2, 2018, in Overland Park, KS. As part of the registration process, USD 428 must submit the name of the official delegate (and alternate) who will vote on behalf of our local Board of Education regarding pertinent issues. Any board member wishing to serve as delegate or alternate is encouraged to indicate this to Mr. Thexton.

B Notification of Title VI B and Early Childhood

Flow-Through Budget Application …………………………………… Mr. Umphres

The public must be notified of the Title VI B and ECH budget, which covers salaries for licensed special education staff salaries. The 2018-2019 application amounts to $973,628 for Title VI B pass-through funds ($1629 lower than the prior year) and $40,701 for ECH ($4 lower than the prior year). The budget application will be available for public review at the Barton County Cooperative of Special Education for the next thirty days.

C. Approval of Central Kansas Library System membership …… Mr. Umphres

USD 428 Membership to the Central Kansas Library System (CKLS) is at no cost to the district and offers benefits such as competitive grants, continuing education, on-site consulting for library staff. On-site in-services are also available for school district personnel. The Central Kansas Library System. Administration recommends approval of the CKLS membership. (Attachment 6,C)

D. GB Recreation Commission Board Representative …………….. Mr. Umphres

The GB Recreation Commission board is comprised of five members who represent the city, school, and recreation commission. Members serve four-year terms and may serve two consecutive 4-year terms. Sandy Smith’s board membership expires 12/31/18 and she has indicated that she will not be serving a second term. The district will issue a boxed ad in The Tribune announcing the open position. Responses to the ad will then be a BOE consideration / decision at the meeting of 11/12/18 meeting.

E. Tennis Court repairs ……………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

Eight tennis courts located at Vet’s Park owned by the city of Great Bend and maintained by the GB Recreation Commission are used by the USD 428 tennis programs; GBHS boys’ and girls’ tennis programs and the GBMS tennis program. A proposal to properly clean and apply an acrylic resurface coating and paint new lines on the courts will be discussed as well as an expense partnership to cover the cost of repairs. (Attachment 6,E)

7. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT REPORT……………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Popp

A. Curriculum Day – October 1, 2018

Curriculum day focused on the second half of the Visible Learning training. Kristin Anderson, an associate with Corwin Press, helped focus the district on how to realize the impact teachers have on student achievement.

B. Kansas Education Systems Accreditation (KESA)

The district is in year five of the KESA process. This year, the Outside Visiting Team (OVT) will visit in March to review the improvement process in the district and will recommend accreditation status. The district is evaluated on kindergarten readiness, postsecondary effectiveness, social emotional learning, graduation rates, as well as a number of other factors.

C. MTSS Update:

All schools are intervening with students. Aimsweb has been the assessment system used to track student progress and it is in need of updating. Other options for benchmark assessments need to be considered for use to benchmark assessments to place students in their appropriate MTSS groups. D.

Adoption Updates:

The Secondary English Language Arts pilot is moving forward with anticipated adoption in the spring. K-12 Social Studies will begin studying their available curricular resources for piloting in the fall and adopting a suitable curriculum in the spring of 2020.

E. Public School Works training

The district purchased Public School Works to deliver state and federally mandated trainings to our staff in an online testing format. USD 428 staff has completed over 10,000 trainings ranging from fire extinguisher safety to suicide prevention. While these trainings are not enjoyable, staff has done an amazing job completing the assigned trainings on time.

F. Personnel Report

Recruiting quality teachers for the 2019-2020 school year has already began with upcoming recruiting fairs scheduled. New teachers graduating in December will be consider for positions currently filled by long-term substitute teachers to get them on in place get them on staff now and for future openings.

G. Curriculum Meeting Minutes

8. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT ………………………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Enrollment Numbers

B. Fire Safety and Awareness Week, October 7-13

C. Bus Driver Appreciation Day, October 18

D. National High School Activities Month

E. Anti-Bullying Awareness Week, October 8-14

F. Superintendent-Student Advisory Council

G. Transportation Update

H. Facility Projects

I. District Finance Position Update

J. Approval of Grants / Contributions

9. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION …………………………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Bills and Financial Reports

10. CONSENT AGENDA …………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes (September 10 and 27, 2018)

B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report

11. UPCOMING MEETING DATES …………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

•SJCF Architect Master Plan review: on October 18, 2018

•BOE Luncheon Meeting: at noon on October 31, 2018, at GB Middle School

•Education Foundation Dinner: at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at the GB Events Center.

•Annual KASB Conference: on November 30, December 1, 2, 2018, in Overland Park, KS.

12. ADJOURNMENT…………………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres