KC Fire Captain remains jailed for allegedly selling guns to felons

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal officials say a 52-year-old Kansas City fire captain has been charged with illegally selling several firearms to people he allegedly knew were felons.

Prosecutors say James Samuels sold guns to people who told him they were going to use them to shoot people.

Samuels allegedly bought 77 firearms in the last several years and gave some of them to a co-conspirator, who then reported them stolen.

The charges were filed under seal Monday and made public Friday after Samuels was arrested and appeared in court.

Court records indicate the charges stem from the Sept. 5 sale of an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle to a confidential informant for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Samuels is in custody pending an Oct. 11 court appearance.