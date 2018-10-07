Investigation set aside: Woman sues after finding camera under her desk

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City developer Dan Lowe says police have recommended setting aside an investigation of a claim made by a former employee that a spy camera was placed under her desk at Legacy Development.

Mary Caffrey, of Leawood, Kansas, sued Lowe, Legacy Development and others in May. She alleged that she was fired after she called police when she found the camera.

In response to the lawsuit, Lowe’s lawyers submitted a police department report that says a detective recommended deactivating the case because no evidence was found from the spy camera.

Attorney David Churbuck said in a statement Friday that Lowe denies Caffrey’s allegations and that police found no evidence to connect Lowe to the camera.

Caffrey’s attorney, Rik Siro, said that he would file a response to Lowe’s filing soon.

KANSAS CITY – A former legal director for a commercial development firm in Kansas City alleges in a lawsuit that she discovered a camera installed underneath her desk and was fired after calling police.

The Kansas City Star reports that Mary Caffrey, of Leawood, Kansas, is suing Legacy Development, managing partner Dan Lowe and the firm’s chief financial officer, Sue Gallatin, in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Caffrey alleges that she called police last summer after finding the secretive recording device underneath her office desk and pointed in her direction. She was terminated five days later. The lawsuit says Lowe and Gallatin knew Caffrey used her office to undress and change into workout clothes.

Lowe and Gallatin didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment from The Star. Caffrey is seeking unspecified damages.