Fire Prevention Week starts in Great Bend

Monday, October 8 is the start of Fire Prevention Week and Great Bend Fire Department employees will be visiting all elementary students and teachers to present their fire prevention program.

Firefighters will bring trucks and equipment for kindergarten and preschool students to see, present a 30-minute special program, and give each kindergartener a red fire hat.

Fire Chief Luke McCormick says there will also be a special fire safety skit for all grade school students.

Luke McCormick Audio

Children will be bused by USD 428 to the Great Bend Recreation Commission. Firefighters will conduct the skit for grades kindergarten through 6th grade. Each student will then receive a home escape plan to fill out and practice with their families.

Luke McCormick Audio

All the 6th graders will receive a certificate that is good for a smoke detector for their home. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Look, Listen, Learn. Be Aware. Fire can happen anywhere.”